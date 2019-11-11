SEARCHLIGHT, NV (FOX5) -- Once this little town was booming with life and was set to be the state capital of Nevada, but when the mines went bust, so too did the dreams of what once was the largest town in state.
In the shadows of this boom and bust past, is a small tight knit community with a Denny's and a few casinos -- and that’s just how the residents like it.
A small town where kids still bike the streets, the retirees ride the desert in their ATVs and at any given sunset on a Saturday, everyone gathers for game house shoes and a cookout.
Though the exact origins of the name of Searchlight are matters of debate, but that is not is that the people we talked to love their little town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.