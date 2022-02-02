LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Newly released 911 calls reveal the moments after North Las Vegas police said Gary Dean Robinson ran a red light and crashing, killing nine people, including himself.
There were more than a dozen calls to 911 dispatch. Horror and shock can be heard in the voices of every witness and bystander that called in.
Here are a few of the 911 exchanges.
This transcription has been edited to eliminate some graphic detail.
OPERATOR: 911 do you need police, medical or fire?
CALLER: Medical. Police. There's a bad accident…oh my god! We need paramedics…there's so many people. They're out the car.
OPERATOR: We got them on the way OK?
CALLER: Hurry!
OPERATOR 2: Can you tell me if you're involved? Did you witness it?
CALLER 2: I am not involved. I just witnessed it. There's cars smoking…I'm in Commerce and Cheyenne right in the intersection and they're across in the Vegas Trade Village in the dirt…you need to be here quick.
OPERATOR 2: We'll send someone out there. Thank you.
OPERATOR 3: 911 do you need police, fire or medical?
CALLER 3: Medical. There's been a horrible accident.
OPERATOR 3: Are you involved?
CALLER 3: No. No. No. I'm a bystander. There's bodies everywhere.
A family of seven was killed in the crash.
The coroner identified all seven in the Toyota minivan involved in the crash as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; and Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15. The three adult occupants of the Toyota were identified as Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.
