LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson told a 911 operator that she tried to report an Amber Alert early in the morning of her son's disappearance, but was told by Las Vegas police to handle the "civil" matter in court. Hours earlier, her initial call detailed an alleged kidnapping by Amari's aunt. Days later, the investigation turned into a murder case.
On May 5, 2021 at about 7 a.m. Las Vegas woman Tayler Nicholson told a police call taker that she was out of town, but wanted to report a kidnapping. She was in Colorado taking care of her mother when a strange woman, described as Amari's paternal aunt, showed up at her house and took the toddler from Terrell Rhodes, Nicholson's boyfriend.
According to Rhodes, a woman in a gray tracksuit appeared at their Emerald Suites home, gathered clothes for the boy and left with him in a car.
"I had no idea she was even coming over here," Rhodes told 911.
Later that afternoon, Tayler called police again, stating that hours before, her attempted Amber Alert was not issued.
"I was out of town. My son has been gone for half the day. Police are not looking at it. They said it's a civil matter until they can talk to me in person... is there a way dispatch can come back?" Nicholson asked.
Nicholson also told police that Rhodes was given permission "with a piece of paper" that he was responsible at the time for the boy's care.
When police called Rhodes to confirm Nicholson's story, he said it had been about 50 minutes since the alleged kidnapping.
The call taker ended their conversations by saying police would look into the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
