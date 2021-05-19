LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson told a 911 operator that she tried to report an Amber Alert early in the morning of her son's disappearance, but was told by Las Vegas police to handle the "civil" matter in court. Hours earlier, her initial call detailed an alleged kidnapping by Amari's aunt. That account was false. Days later, the investigation turned into a murder case.
On May 5, 2021 at about 7 a.m. Las Vegas woman Tayler Nicholson told a LVMPD police call taker that she was out of town, but wanted to report a kidnapping. She was in Colorado taking care of her mother when a strange woman, described as Amari's paternal aunt, showed up at her house and took the toddler from Terrell Rhodes' custody, Nicholson's boyfriend.
During the call, Nicholson described her relationship with the boy's father as abusive and that he had zero custodial rights. She said the prime suspects were the father's sisters.
"A lady knocked on the door and came and took him," Nicholson said.
In an interview with Rhodes, he said a woman in a gray tracksuit appeared at their Emerald Suites home, gathered clothes for the boy and left with him in a car. She claimed to be the sister of Amari's biological father, Rhodes said.
"I had no idea she was even coming over here," Rhodes told 911.
Later that afternoon, Tayler called police again, stating that hours before, her attempted Amber Alert was not issued, and that police needed additional details.
"I was out of town. My son has been gone for half the day. Police are not looking at it. They said it's a civil matter until they can talk to me in person... is there a way dispatch can come back?" Nicholson asked the call taker.
Nicholson also told police that Rhodes was given permission "with a piece of paper" that he was responsible for Amari's care at the time alleged abduction. When police called Rhodes to confirm Nicholson's story, he said it had been about 50 minutes since the alleged kidnapping and the time of the call.
The dispatcher told the couple police would come to residence to investigate. On May 11, Rhodes confessed to killing the boy after he wet his clothes. He is facing multiple charges.
