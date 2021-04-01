HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A nine-year-old girl is in the hospital in stable condition after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in her Henderson neighborhood, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Aaliyah Rose Velasquez was on her Razor scooter crossing Newport Drive near the entrance of Heritage Park when the driver of an SUV hit her.
Her brother Gabriel Velasquez watched it happen.
“We panicked at that point because she sped up a little more to try to get across the street, and the next thing you know, impact.”
Police said their preliminary investigation found that impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
“When my dad told me about that I was pretty upset because I saw it with my own eyes, in front of my face. A car sped all the way down the road and did not stop,” said Velasquez.
Henderson Police said they could not further discuss an open investigation.
Aaliyah’s father Richard Velasquez said people constantly speed on the street where his daughter was hit.
“I think cars are driving through there at a very, very high rate of speed. People walk their dogs through that crosswalk and cars are flying through there,” said R. Velasquez.
The city of Henderson said there is no current plan to implement additional traffic controls in the area where the girl was hit, citing adequate lighting, a marked crosswalk with signage and an appropriate speed limit for the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.