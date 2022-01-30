LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police, fire department, the mayor and officials held a press conference with additional details about the crash near Cheyenne and Commerce Saturday afternoon that left nine dead and several injured.
Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner. Three other juveniles age 10, 13 and 15 succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash, the coroner said.
According to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas, the driver who is believed to have caused the crash was traveling "in excess of 100 mph."
"We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community," Mayor Lee said. "We need to realize today that there's a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas."
Acting Chief Jacqueline Gravatt said because of the "magnitude" of the crash, the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is assisting in the investigation. NTSB officials are expected to meet with North Las Vegas traffic officials on Monday.
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 individuals were involved in the crash:
- Dodge Challenger, 2 occupants, both deceased
- Toyota Sienna, 7 occupants, all succumbed to injuries
- Ford Fusion, 1 adult occupant in critical condition
- Chevy Malibu, 1 injured and released
- Mercedes SUV, 2 adult occupants injured and released
- Hyundai SUV, 2 occupants, minor injuries
The occupants of the Toyota have been identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; and Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15. The three adult occupants of the Toyota were identified as Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.
One of the passengers of the Toyota was transported to UMC and later died, police said.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger was identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, from North Las Vegas. The identity of the Dodge passenger will be released pending notification of kin, the coroner said. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
All nine died from blunt for trauma in the manner of an accident, the coroner said.
The driver of the Ford remains in critical condition, police said. For other survivors, injuries range from minor to serious, police said.
On Sunday, Chief Gravatt provided updated information about the crash. Police received a call at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in reference to a multi-vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound on Commerce Street at a high speed, ran a red light and crashed with the Toyota and Ford that were traveling eastbound. As a result of the initial collision, three other vehicles that were traveling westbound, were struck, Gravatt said.
Speed is the only known contributing factor at this time, she said.
Chief Gravatt said the American Red Cross has reached out to North Las Vegas to assist families involved in the crash.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been circulating for the funerals of the seven occupants of the Toyota Sienna: https://gf.me/v/c/xzgs/expensas-para-los-funelares-de-mi-familia
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(9) comments
That's a 50 mph stretch, if I'm not mistaken, and even that's probably too fast for a surface road like Cheyenne. Driving over 100 is just insane. You have to feel for the family of victims who were simply minding their business and obeying the law.
Why are those idiots wearing masks outside???
Probably due to close proximity to each other and the crowd. Also it allows them to make faces at the camera through the whole press conference.
Waiting to find out the a-hole driving the Dodge is a Raider....
Probably not a Trumpkin that caused the wreck (their accidents usually involve a pickup in a PT's parking lot).
Leave politics out of this. Nine people died. May they rest in peace.
Beavis is an id. Iot that is best ignored.
Shut up Beavis!
If you bothered to read the article, you'd know the answer to that.
