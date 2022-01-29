LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving six vehicles that left nine people dead on Saturday.
According to Sgt. Vince Booker, the crash took place just after 3 p.m. near Cheyenne and Commerce. A Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high speed, ran a red light and crashed with multiple vehicles at the intersection, he said.
Police said 18 people were involved in the crash ranging from juvenile to middle aged. Two were transported to UMC for critical injuries -- one succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead, and the other is in critical condition.
The driver of the Dodge died in the crash, Booker said.
Impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased pending notification of kin.
Police are advising commuters to avoid the area, as the intersection is closed while police investigate.
#FASTALERT From 6:31 PM, Jan 29 2022Crash on Cheyenne Ave At Commerce StIntersection Closed#UseOtherRoutes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 30, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(6) comments
been saying this for years on these local websites....the authorities play LIP SERVICE to this sort of criminal activity and today you see a extreme result. If you do not get after Traffic you are creating a landscape where idiots in cars way overbuilt for the job speed around as if they are not subject to the rules of physics.
Let us now witness as even this one is ignored and the road rally which is las vegas traffic continues unabated.
Cheyenne is getting really bad with speeders and fatalities just about every day.
It is the entire COUNTY. Too many 45+ zones which should be 30-35. Almost non-existent law Enforcement. Too many illegal high powered hot rods running around. Nothing is done and today we see what can happen in just ONE accident when you sit on your butts and ignore Traffic enforcement.
I'm sure it's a leased mopar.
Why always still look both ways even if you have the green
Fine and dandy but when you are looking at cars going 2-3-4x the speed limits on streets built for 35, no amount of SAFE driving can prevent you being killed. These LOW IQ drivers simply have no idea how bloody dangerous even 10 above the limits are. When you star going twice or three times the posted number you are simply a deadly accident waiting to happen 100% surething.
