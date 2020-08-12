LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eight Las Vegas residents have been arrested on drug trafficking and illegal firearms charges.
A Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said police seized 30 guns, ammunition, over 50 grams of heroin, 117 grams of methamphetamine, 492 grams of cocaine and 446 grams of crack cocaine. The eight individuals were indicted June 30 on allegations of selling nearly 2.5 pounds of the illegal drugs and selling firearms without a license. Four of the defendants are accused of unlawful possession of firearms.
The arrests are part of "Operation Nora," a joint investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department focusing on the Sherwood Forest and Naked City areas in Las Vegas.
"Operation Nora exemplifies the kind of impactful multi-defendant prosecutions that play a critical role in our office’s strategy to reduce violent crime in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich in the announcement.
