LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 73-year-old man was critically injured when he was hit by a car Saturday morning while walking on the sidewalk in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.
On Nov. 6 around 8:50 a.m., police received a call about a crash on S. Rainbow Boulevard south of W. Robindale Road at the private drive to 7800 S. Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a pedestrian was walking northbound on Rainbow Boulevard on the east sidewalk and was hit by a Chrysler Sebring as he was crossing a private drive.
According to police, the Chrysler was driving southbound on Rainbow Boulevard and making a left-turn to enter the private drive, which caused the crash. The pedestrian struck the windshield and came to rest in the private drive, police said.
The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the Chrysler Sebring remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.