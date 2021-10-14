LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 70-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a shuttle bus while in a crosswalk in downtown Las Vegas on Monday has died of her injuries.
About 10:45 p.m., a vehicle was involved in an auto versus pedestrian crash on First Street near Ogden Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. According to information gathered at the scene, the pedestrian was walking south in a crosswalk toward Ogden Avenue on the west side of the intersection. While crossing, a white Ford F550 shuttle bus headed north on First Street started to turn onto Ogden Avenue. At that time, the pedestrian was struck.
She was transported to UMC Trauma where she later died on Thursday, police said.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Impairment is not suspected. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin has been notified.
This marks the 111th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
