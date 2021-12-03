Las Vegas (FOX5) -- A 70-year-old man in a wheelchair has died after being hit by a vehicle in the east valley on Friday.
Police received a call around 11:23 a.m. on Dec. 3 about a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair crossing Pecos Road south of Oquendo Road, between Russell Road and Patrick Lane.
According to police, the pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk when they were struck by an approaching vehicle. The wheelchair overturned and ejected the pedestrian into the roadway, police said.
The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
His death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD in 2021. It remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
