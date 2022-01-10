HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven Hawaiian Airlines employees have a filed a class-action lawsuit, seeking a federal court order to block the company’s vaccine mandate.
The suit claims Hawaiian Air is violating their religious rights and disability protections by denying all requests for medical or religious exemptions.
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
“We know that our vaccine requirement has been a challenging topic, but we have a responsibility to our fellow teammates, guests, and communities to keep each other safe — and vaccines are the most effective protection against the virus,” the company added.
The airline said out of nearly 7,000 employees, 270 workers have taken unpaid leave or quit to avoid the shots.
