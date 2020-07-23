LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Large light-blue face masks grace the sculptures on Eastern Avenue south of the I-215 south freeway.
The seven feet wide and seven feet tall sculptures are adorned with seven feet long and 4 feet tall masks.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft who came up with the idea stated, “Wearing face coverings is a critically important component of fighting the spread of COVID-19. I hope these masks will serve as a friendly reminder to residents to wear their masks as they drive by these beautiful sculptures. Research shows that wearing a face mask greatly reduces the possibility of someone around you catching the virus if you have it. Many times, people can have the virus and not even be aware of it. We need to keep Nevada safe so that we can stay open.”
Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask in public spaces to comply with Governor Sissolak's directive to slow the spread of COVID-19. Proper face covering, should fully cover one's nose and mouth. Masks can be homemade or medical grade.
In addition to wearing a mask, citizens are encouraged to remember to frequently wash your hands thoroughly.
For more information about the mandate and other coronavirus topics, visit www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, www.SouthernNevadaHealthDistrict.org or www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/COVID19.
