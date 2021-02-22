LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 67-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car Sunday night.
LVMPD said it happened around 8:00 p.m. Feb. 21 on Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway. Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was crossing Rainbow outside of a marked crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal, while wearing all-black clothing and pushing a shopping cart. Police said the pedestrian crossed the path of a Chrysler, resulting in the collision.
The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where she died. Police said the driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
LVMPD said this was the 16th traffic-related fatality for 2021.
