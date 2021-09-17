LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has released additional details about a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight on Saturday.
The crash took place around 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 11 when a Toyota Rav was traveling southbound in the wrong lane on U.S. 95 north of Clark County Miler Marker 21, and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, according to NHP.
The unrestrained driver of the Toyota Rav 4 was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the Toyota Rav 4 driver as 63-year-old Bradley Webster Hulls from Las Vegas
