LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were on a lunch break at CiCi's Pizza on June 8, 2014.
Within hours, they and three others were dead. The shootings shook the Las Vegas Valley to its core, and on Monday the valley honored the officers and a good Samaritan ho was also killed, six years later.
Today we remember LVMPD Police Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, murdered six years ago in an ambush attack during their lunch break. We also honor #LasVegas resident Joseph Wilcox, who died when he heroically tried to intervene to stop the killers. #LVMPD #NeverForget #RIP pic.twitter.com/Ksr29b7aB3— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 8, 2020
A couple from Las Vegas ambushed the officers, shooting and killing them both. The killers ran into a nearby Walmart in the northeast valley, where they were confronted by a citizen, 31-year-old Joseph Wilcox.
Wilcox was shot and killed by the woman, and a shootout between the couple and police ensued. In the shooting, the man was killed by police and the woman shot herself after being injured.
Officer Soldo was 31 and Officer Beck was 41.
Alyn Beck Memorial Park in Las Vegas was dedicated to the fallen officer in early 2020. On the fifth anniversary of the shooting, CiCi's Pizza unveiled a memorial mural dedicated to the officers.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CiCi's was unable to hold an event on Monday.
"Due to current dining and occupancy restrictions as a result of COVID-19, we were unable to celebrate the anniversary of this tragedy as we have in the past. We look forward to doing something special in the future to commemorate the officers’ sacrifice," a representative said in a statement.
"Every year it's been difficult," said Robert Soldo, brother of Igor Soldo, said at the fifth anniversary event. "However, we move forward. We remember all the good things that they have made in their lives. We became a lot closer family. Not only us as a family, but also with Alyn Beck’s family. We became a lot closer to them. And the Las Vegas Metro police."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.