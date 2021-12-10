LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Monday, motorists can expect lane restrictions and delays along California Avenue from Commerce Street to Third Street until July 2022.
The city of Las Vegas will begin construction work along California Avenue from Commerce Street to Third Street on Monday, Dec. 13. The $3.8 million project will enhance traffic and pedestrian flow throughout the corridor, according to a statement from the city.
Traffic along California from Commerce to Third Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Alley improvements between Main Street and Casino Center may require temporary closure of the alley during the project.
Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New pavement, sidewalks, driveways, trees and streetlights will be installed on California Avenue, while the alley between Main Street and Casino Center Boulevard, north and south of California, will get new pavement and 12-foot-high alley pedestrian lighting poles.
Safety and maintaining public access at all times to the properties will be high priorities during the work, the city said in a statement.
Tand, Inc. is the contractor for the California Avenue Improvement Project is part of the city’s ongoing traffic and safety improvement plan currently under way throughout the downtown area and Arts District. The project is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing tax and city of Las Vegas funds.
Those with questions or concerns during the work should call 702-415-1569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.