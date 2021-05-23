LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said six people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles on Sunday morning.
About 7 a.m. on May 23, police were called to McLeod Drive and East Tropicana Avenue for the crash.
Police said a 2007 GMC Yukon was driving southbound on McLeod in the left travel lane while a 2009 BMW X6 was driving in the right lane behind the Yukon. The BMW changed lanes and hit the left rear of the Yukon, causing the BMW to hit the back of a 2016 Nissan Rogue. Police said the Nissan was "forced" across the intersection.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, and the passenger, a 49-year-old man, of the BMW were taken to Sunrise Hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the Nissan, a 45-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Those in the Yukon, two adults and a 15-year-old boy, took themselves to the hospital for their injuries.
Las Vegas police said the BMW's driver, identified as Oscar Rios, was suspected of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge.
