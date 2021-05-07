LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A six-vehicle pile-up lead to some street closures in Henderson Friday.
Henderson Police said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sunset Road west of Mountain Vista.
HPD said six vehicles were involved in the crash. There were only minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital, HPD said.
Westbound Sunset Road from Mountain Vista to Athenian was expected to be closed for 1-2 hours as police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.