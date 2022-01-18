LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Verizon and AT&T have once again agreed to delay turning on 5G towers near certain airports across the country including Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
Airlines warned the 5G signal could interfere with critical navigation equipment on some aircraft pilots need to land and could have potentially catastrophic consequences.
Ten airlines including Delta, American and United insist that it could lead to more than a thousand flights diverted, delayed, or canceled per day saying in a letter to the White House, “to be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”
Captain Dennis Tajer, an American Airline pilot and member of the Allied Pilots Association said, "This one instrument if it gets bad data sends it to a collection of other systems: flight controls, auto-throttles, windshear protection … each of those if they get bad information in, they're going to do bad things."
AT&T and Verizon insist the fears are unfounded. Verizon said officials figured out how to make 5G “safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries.”
“We want 5G to come, but we're not going to do it while jeopardizing the margin of safety,” Tager said.
Reid International Airport sent FOX5 this statement:
While there are still unknowns, based on the information we have the impact at Harry Reid International Airport from 5G implementation is anticipated to be minimal and should affect landings on only one of our lesser utilized runways.
The infrequency of low visibility in Las Vegas, combined with the other factors including the type of instrument as well as the usage of the aforementioned runway, is why minimal impacts are expected.
The FAA sent this statement from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:
We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex U.S. airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G.
There is still no long-term solution in sight for rollout of 5G at the nation’s major airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.