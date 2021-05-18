LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council has approved the budget for fiscal year 2022 with about 58% of the general fund earmarked for public safety such as new facilities and personnel salaries.
Councilmembers and Mayor Debra March approved the budget during a public hearing on Tuesday. Of the projected $259.9 million in the general fund for daily operations, more than half will go toward construction of a new police station in west Henderson, hiring more police and other public safety items.
The final budget includes using the Sales and Use Tax Fund to hire 15 additional police officers to help at the new west Henderson station. Construction of a new crime lab and a new workforce training center are also included.
A portion of the budget would go toward constructing a workforce training center in partnership with the College of Southern Nevada to prepare workers employed by industry leaders like Haas Automation.
