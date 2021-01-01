LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fatal crash involving a single vehicle has closed Highway 163 near Laughlin, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Traffic Bureau said it was the first fatal crash of 2021. Police said a driver was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 163 near Laughlin.
On the 1st day of 2021, LVMPD Fatal is investigating the 1st fatal crash of 2021. Hway 163 to Laughlin is closed due to a single vehicle crash where the driver was ejected. #LivesAreOnTheLine @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/Eb4i8ig3Bz— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 1, 2021
According to LVMPD, a white 2014 Lexus IS 250 was traveling north on Needles Highway around 4 a.m. Jan. 1 at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver failed to maintain the travel lane and left the roadway, entering a desert area. LVMPD said the driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, identified as a 50-year-old Bullhead City man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
The death marks the first traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. Police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.