LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 50 employers are seeking to hire in a statewide virtual job fair next month.
The event will be on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free. Pre-registration is needed to participate. Click here to register.
Job-seekers are encouraged to have an updated digital (doc or pdf) resume.
Employers will be seeking hires for multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics/warehouse, natural resources (solar & mining), retail, and customer service/call center.
The hiring event will be co-hosted by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hull and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, and is partnered with Nevada DETR's JobConnect, Workforce Connections' One-Stop Career Centers, and Nevadaworks' American Job Centers.
