LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Recent numbers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a large jump in reported catalytic converter thefts in the last few years.
Information provided by the department shows only five reported thefts in 2018, 30 in 2019, 494 in 2020 and 1,894 in 2021.
Police have said they saw thefts picks up during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for thieves to make a quick buck.
Catalytic converters have precious metals inside that can be worth more than gold. Converters are melted down for the metal, however individual converters don’t have much metal in them.
On Monday, Charmaine Guy wasn’t driving her Toyota Sequoia SUV because she can’t afford to fix it. Thieves stole two catalytic converters from her vehicle, which are part of a car’s exhaust system.
She only has liability insurance and said repair costs are around $1,700.
Guy said her car is needed for multiple visits to the doctor. Family members also use the SUV for work. She said Uber and Lyft rides are expensive and she’s frustrated over the theft, which took place around 3:30 p.m. at an office building on Nellis Boulevard.
“You took something that I needed, something that I couldn’t afford to replace or pay $1,700 to get it fixed because you decided to take something from me. It not only hurt me, it hurt my entire family because we’re all scrambling. We’re all trying to figure out how to fix it,” Guy said.
Guys said the theft was caught on video at the office building and she’s trying to get the video to share with police and others. The theft took place in less than four minutes and she said the suspect vehicle was a newer model black Cadillac truck.
Guy said she spent a lot of time online and found some reasonably priced converters in Canada, but it could be several days before the converters arrive.
Police advise people to park in a garage, if possible, to prevent thefts. Park near lights if the car is kept outside.
Some people have also purchased metal plates that can be custom fitted over catalytic converters, as well as cages made out of thick wire to keep their converter secure.
It's stories like this that make me wonder, why are police not patrolling the neighborhoods more to catch these thugs in action
