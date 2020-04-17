LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were unknowingly exposed to a COVID-19 positive suspect during a call April 9, the department said in a statement Friday,
The suspect began to exhibit symptoms April 11, according to the release.
"The chief immediately contacted our EOC (Emergency Operations Center) and the officers began quarantine, on paid administrative leave," NLV Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said Friday. "They will not be returning to work until April 24, which is 14 days."
North Las Vegas is abiding by CDC guidelines to provide PPE to officers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Based on body camera footage, it was discovered that the officers chose not to wear the PPE they were provided, in violation of protocol and directives," Goldberg said in a statement. "Luckily, none to date have shown any signs or symptoms. Nurses from our EOC have made regular calls to them to inquire about their health, answer any questions they may have and walk them through this process."
