LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five Las Vegas men have been indicted in for allegedly installing skimming devices on gas pumps in Nevada and Southern California to steal credit and debit card information.
Last week a federal grand jury returned the indictment for Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 31; Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 31; Dayner Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, 22; Alen Boucourt Diaz, 39; and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34. The men face charges related to access device fraud, conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft.
The defendants allegedly placed skimmers at gas pumps in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada as well as Southern California cities, compromising at least 2,500 credit and debit card numbers between June 2018 and June 2020.
The statutory maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is 5 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine. The statutory maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine for each count of use or possession of unauthorized or counterfeit access devices.
