LAS VEGAS (AP) — A wrong-way car crashed into another vehicle that then was rear-ended by a truck on northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, injuring the wrong-way driver and four other people, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Saturday.
Trooper Travis Smaka said the wrong-way car’s driver was hospitalized in critical condition and results of toxicology tests would be needed to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash near Speedway Boulevard.
No information was immediately available on the conditions of the other injured people and no identities were released.
