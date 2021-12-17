LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five people were hospitalized after a crash south of Henderson Executive Airport Friday night.
On Dec. 17 around 4:20p.m., Henderson Police and Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Raiders Way between Saint Rose Parkway and Volunteer Boulevard in reference to a crash.
According to police, two vehicles were involved. Of those hospitalized, two are believed to be in critical condition, two in serious condition and one had non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Speed is considered a factor, police said.
Raiders Way is closed in both directions, and will be closed for 3-4 hours as the investigation continues.
(1) comment
Right next to the Raider's practice field.....the story writes itself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.