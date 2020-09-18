LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five people are facing federal charges after allegedly damaging the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse during May 30 protests in downtown Las Vegas.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the charges Friday morning.
Alejandro Avalos, 28; Alexander Kostan, 21; Reginald Lewis, 19; Kelton K. Simon, 34; and Jeanette R. Wallace, 24; were all charged in separate criminal complaints with one count of depredation against property of the U.S. All those charged are Las Vegas residents.
“Agitators at the May 30 protest in downtown Las Vegas allegedly damaged a federal courthouse and threatened to attack a law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said. “These cases should reinforce that our office will protect lawful First Amendment activity — while also upholding the rule of law by prosecuting those who would incite and escalate violence, vandalism, and destruction.”
The protest on May 30 formed in downtown Las Vegas following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN. Charging agencies allege that during the protests, fireworks were set off, walls were spray painted and small bushes were lit on fire. Officials said several individuals went to the east entrance of the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse (FFB) and began causing damage.
The protesters allegedly threw paint on the windows and kicked and struck the windows with various objects. An off-duty federal officer stationed inside the building said the crowd could see him inside. The officer said he heard people saying, "Get him!" and "Get the cop!"
Additional police eventually arrived at the building and the crowd dispersed. Officials estimate the cost to repair and cleanup the damage at over $71,000.
“The FBI’s mission is to uphold the Constitution, which includes freedom of speech and the right to assemble,” said Special Agent in Charge Rouse. “A line was crossed in what was intended to be a peaceful protest in Las Vegas and federal property was destroyed as a result of the alleged actions of these subjects. We will continue working with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that those that destroy parts of our city are held accountable."
The five suspects were arraigned in federal court. If convicted, each person could face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
