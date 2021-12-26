LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport's website showed 40 canceled arrivals and departures as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The cancellations continue a trend FOX5 has been tracking since Friday. Airlines have said hundreds of cancellations are due to staff shortages tied to COVID-19.
More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.
FOX5 spoke with travelers attempting to get home from their holiday gatherings in Vegas that received news their flights were canceled.
Lies De Middeleer and Manuala Roma are exchange students from Europe trying to get back to Missouri. They received news their flight was canceled via email an hour before their flight was scheduled to depart. They were told to wait for another email.
“Just wait until we get a new email which we have not gotten in like three hours so- We’re going to check in another area to see if there are people that can actually help us,” Middeleer and Roma said.
Leory Green from Tampa, Florida said his flight was delayed getting Vegas and now it's been canceled trying to get back.
"We get in the area to where we’re going to board the plane and then they tell us they canceled the flight again. What the hell are we chopped liver or something?" Green said.
On Zoom, FOX5 spoke with Heidi Hanson traveling back to Alaska. She thought her flights might be impacted from staff shortages but instead her flight to her layover in Seattle was canceled due to a snowstorm.
At point her plane boarded, sat on the tarmac and then deplaned.
“We taxied all the way down the runway where they stopped, sat there for a second and the pilot comes on and said we got some bad news for ya- and everyone goes ahh," Hanson said.
Hanson has had quite the trip to remember in Vegas. FOX5 talked with her on Thursday when she arrived in Vegas. Her luggage full of donations for the homeless went missing in transit. Luckily her bag was found and delivered to her on Christmas Eve.
She was unable to find any flights into Seattle Monday and will have to stay in Vegas longer than planned.
“There’s a lot of disappointed people, there’s a lot of patient people as myself. I just spent an hour with Alaska Airlines- the lady was like- thank you for being patient, I’m like it’s not your fault it’s just part of traveling,” Hanson said.
Harry Reid Airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Travelers can do so here: https://mccarran.com/Flights
The airport's Twitter account also is reminding travelers to arrive no less than two hours before departure time.
We hate to see you leave — but when you do, please arrive at least 2 hours before your flight. You can expect the airport will be very busy as passengers make their way back home after the holiday.#TravelTip— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) December 26, 2021
Media really making a meal of a few flights canceled at Xmas, like this is the first year I'm history that flights were canceled..... jeesh
The world would be better if Harrys brother had finished him off.
