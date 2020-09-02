LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A four-vehicle crash on North Green Valley Parkway caused traffic delays Wednesday, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HPD said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Green Valley Parkway near Robindale Road.
HPD said it doesn't believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash. HPD didn't say if anyone was injured in the crash.
HPD said Green Valley Parkway was closed from Robindale to Silver Springs Parkway, causing delays. Police advised motorists to avoid the area.
