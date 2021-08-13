LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were injured following a partial building collapse at La Bonita Supermarkets near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road early Friday morning.
The awning of the storefront fell due to an undetermined "structural deficiency," Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said. The building department is on scene investigating cause.
The call was reported about 6:18 a.m.
"One was trapped under the debris," Broadwell said, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
According to worker Adolfo Navarrete, the business sustained minor damage inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
