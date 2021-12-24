LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a new restaurant to try? Four restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley made OpenTable's list of the Top 100 restaurants in America for 2021.
According to OpenTable, in order to curate its list of the Top 100 eateries in the country, the website evaluated more than 10.5 million reviews from restaurants across the United States, which were submitted by verified OpenTable diners.
The metrics used to determine rankings focused on creative dishes, hospitality, and exceptional experiences for all occasions, OpenTable notes.
Based on the findings, the four restaurants in Las Vegas that made the list were:
- Elia Authentic Greek Taverna: 8615 W. Sahara Avenue
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab: 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard South
- La Strega: 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105
- Partage: 3839 Spring Mountain Road
To view OpenTable's full list, visit: opentable.com/lists/top-100-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.