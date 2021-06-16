LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a dispute that led to a rammed vehicle and a shooting with children nearby, according to an arrest report.
On June 15 at about 10:34 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call regarding a shooting that stemmed from a conversation about the welfare of children. Devante Reynolds, 29, and Aaron Lamar Hillard, 29, told police that they had been chased down and shot at by occupants in a van. But surveillance footage and police interviews showed this report to be false.
Four children between the ages of 8 and 13 were inside a 2013 Dodge Avenger when Reynolds and Hillard became involved in an altercation with a patron of 7-Eleven. The patron had seen the children sitting alone inside the car outside of the convenience store. When the patron exited the store, located near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, he noticed the men returning to the kids and confronted them, the report read. He said it was dangerous to leave children unattended. This upset the men. One yelled, "I got something for you," in response.
After that, the patron got back in his car with his wife and started to leave the parking lot to deescalate the situation. Surveillance footage from the store showed Reynolds and Hillard follow the couple before engaging in gunfire. Multiple handguns were pointed in the direction of the couple during the pursuit. To avoid being shot, the patron told police he rammed the Avenger twice with his van.
Ultimately, the couple was able to escape the situation and contact police. After an investigation, three 9mm semiautomatic handguns were recovered from the Avenger.
A total of eight rounds were fired during the incident. Skid marks and debris were found at the scene. The van had two visible bullet marks, but no injuries were reported.
Reynolds is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiring to commit murder, multiple counts of shooting into an occupied structure, assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of child endangerment. Hillard faces four counts of child endangerment.
Reynolds and Hillard remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. A status check hearing was set for June 21 at 7:30 a.m. for both Reynolds and Hillard in justice court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.