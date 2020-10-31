LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured four people on Saturday night.
According to North Las Vegas Police spokesman Officer Alexander Cuevas, NLVPD responded to the shooting about 10:13 p.m. on October 31 in the 3700 block of Iverson Lane, near Gowan Road and Clayton Street.
Four people were injured in the shooting. Three were taken to University Medical Center and one was taken to a nearby hospital, all in unknown condition.
Officer Cuevas said investigators believe the shooting happened at a house party. No information was available about the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.