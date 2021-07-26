LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were hospitalized following a boat explosion at Lake Mead on Sunday.
According to a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the explosion was reported about noon on July 25 at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor.
The boat operator backed out of the slip, then put the boat in gear to proceed forward when it exploded, NDOW said.
Seven people were on board the boat. Four people were injures and were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Their conditions were not immediately known.
NDOW is leading the investigation.
