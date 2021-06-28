LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said four people were injured in a shooting on Monday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on June 28, Henderson police and fire personnel were called to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways.
Police said the shooting started as a possible domestic dispute.
At the scene, police found four people with injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The ages, genders, types of injuries and conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Information about the shooter was not available.
The investigation was active and ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
