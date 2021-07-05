LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people, including children, were hospitalized Monday morning after a minivan rear-ended a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle on I-15 northbound near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
According to an NHP trooper, he was pulled off on the side of the road responding to another crash when a van hit the back of his patrol car. All four people were transported with injuries.
The trooper was unharmed. According to NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the driver is suspected of impairment.
No additional details were available Monday morning.
