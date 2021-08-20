LAS VEGAS (FOXS) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted with a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning that left a woman critically injured.
According to the agency, the crash happened at North Jones Boulevard and North Rancho Drive about 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 20.
SERIOUS MVA TOC: 8:23AM. N Jones Bl / N Rancho Dr multi-vehicle MVA, extrication performed, 2 critical & 1 minor victims taken trauma, road closure in progress, avoid area. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/KUdQO0vg45— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 20, 2021
Las Vegas police said a 2020 Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Rancho approaching the intersection. Witnesses told police the driver drove through a stoplight and hit a 2016 Hyundai Elantra turning left onto Jones.
The Hyundai was redirected into a 2004 Lincoln Navigator that was pushed into the front of a Ford Focus. The driver of the Elantra, a 36-year-old woman, was critically injured, police said. Her passenger, a 65-year-old man, was seriously injured.
The driver in the Charger had minor injuries, and was not suspected of being impaired.
