LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were killed in separate crashes hours apart early Saturday morning, Nevada Highway Patrol said.
About 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, NHP said they were on scene of the first crash at Sunset Road and the 215 northbound on-ramp involving two vehicles. One person was confirmed dead.
The second crash was on U.S. 95 northbound at the Lake Mead Boulevard eastbound ramp involving a motorcycle. One person was confirmed dead.
The third crash was reported on State Route 163 and Casino Drive in Laughlin involving one vehicle. One person was killed in that crash.
At 5:40 a.m., the agency tweeted they were responding to the fourth crash in as many hours on I-15 southbound north of Lake Mead Boulevard. The single-vehicle crash left one person dead.
Details of each crash were not immediately available. All deceased will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
