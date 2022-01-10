LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police troopers were investigating a crash on southbound I-15 near Sloan on Monday that left four people dead.
Troopers responded to the crash on I-15 southbound near Sloan about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Trooper Ashlee Wellman said four people were confirmed dead and five vehicles were involved. Additional details were not immutably available.
Drivers are being forced to exit at Sloan and use Las Vegas Boulevard as a detour.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
