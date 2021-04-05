LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LVMPD Traffic Section is investigating a collision involving three vehicles and a public bus.
The crash occurred at West Charleston and South Jones Boulevard. Four adults and two juveniles have been transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones Boulevard have been shut down.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
