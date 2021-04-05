We can do tomorrow at noon - I can have the fire chief available for a quick interview and then send you over to catch up with the vaccination crew along their route and follow them to a few homes. If you want to try to interview any residents, you'll need to ask their permission to go insid…

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LVMPD Traffic Section is investigating a collision involving three vehicles and a public bus. 

The crash occurred at West Charleston and South Jones Boulevard. Four adults and two juveniles have been transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones Boulevard have been shut down.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.