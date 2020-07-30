LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-eight acres of undeveloped land on the Las Vegas Strip sold for $108.6 million during a virtual bankruptcy auction, Colliers International Las Vegas announced Thursday.
According to a news release, the auction was Clark County's first-ever virtual bankruptcy auction. Four separate bids were accepted by undisclosed buyers, the agency said.
The undeveloped site includes 750 feet of frontage on Las Vegas Boulevard directly across from the Mandalay Bay and is walking distance from the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, the release said.
All parcels of land sold during the June 5 auction are in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and can be developed for gaming, hotels, retail, restaurants, entertainment, resort amenities, and parking among other uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.