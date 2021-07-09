LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several residents were displaced and 30 condos were sustained severe damage in a structure fire at 2221 W. Bonanza Road on Friday morning.
F3H TOC: 9:10AM 2221 W Bonanza Rd Bonanza Park Condos 2-alarm fire 3-sto condo roof fully involved master streams, bldg evac’d, 2 minor injuries, bulk of fire is now out, collapse of roof, crews hitting hot spots. @#PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/wROLORkJWG— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 9, 2021
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue had recorded 2 minor injuries by 11:15 a.m. None were fire-related.
Residents were taken by bus to Dula Community Center. American Red Cross assisted the displaced.
A little after noon, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said 30 studio condos had been affected and the building sustained heave fire damage and roof collapse. Other units had water damage.
12:15PM UPDATE: Fire was in Bldg B 30 studio condos, top floor hvy fire dmg, roof collapse, other units water dmg, crews picking up, cause U/I NO fire related inj’s, many people at @CityOfLasVegas Dula evac center with EM & RED CROSS. Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/HmBYcatDld— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 9, 2021
