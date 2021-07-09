LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several residents were displaced and 30 condos were sustained severe damage in a structure fire at 2221 W. Bonanza Road on Friday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue had recorded 2 minor injuries by 11:15 a.m. None were fire-related. 

Residents were taken by bus to Dula Community Center. American Red Cross assisted the displaced. 

A little after noon, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said 30 studio condos had been affected and the building sustained heave fire damage and roof collapse. Other units had water damage. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.