UPDATE (FOX5) -- A third suspect was arrested after videos of elder abuse appeared online.
Eleanor Walters, 57, was arrested Jan. 13 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. According to court records, Walters faces multiple charges of abuse and neglect of an older or vulnerable person and conspiracy to commit abuse of an older or vulnerable person.
Walters was the owner and operator of the home where the abuse allegedly took place, LVMPD said.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested two women after videos of elder abuse appeared online.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said their special victims section was sent a video from social media on December 29, which showed an elderly person and vulnerable adult being physically abused by a caretaker.
Detectives from the elder abuse unit identified 26-year-old Stephany Gilbert in the video. They said they also learned the incident took place on Christmas day at the home of Jakia Edwards, 23.
Edwards is accused of recording Gilbert for the video. She was arrested on December 30.
Both women were booked into the Clark County Detention Center where they face charges of neglecting an older or vulnerable person, abuse of an older of vulnerable person and conspire to abuse, exploit or isolate an older or vulnerable person.
Sgt. James Johnson in a written statement said the detectives "did a phenomenal job of ensuring these victims were taken care of and the suspects were taken off the streets." The condition of the victims wasn't immediately known.
LVMPD said the elder abuse unit made an arrest or submitted a warrant for arrest in 58 cases in 2020. Anyone who suspects an elder abuse situation is urged to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3364, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.
The rules of this post says no racists comments. But everytime a person of color other than white is arrested for something that should pay the price for of course. You jerks, who have the same mindset as the soon to be idiotic president, you guys always post racisits and hateful comments. FOX news is racists againsts people of color and on the side of what is truly wrong with this world. HATE for people who look different from you. I'm no longer gonna read any posts from this HATEFUL website anymore. Goodbye you evil people
Blacks. Figures. Glad they were caught red handed.
For some reason, Blacks tend to abuse the innocent elderly. Never fails. Whatever you do, do not put your parents in a nursing home and the like. Because they are left DEFENSELESS.
