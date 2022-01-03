LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-vehicle crash on the Interstate 15 southbound at mile marker 3 before Primm is causing delays Monday afternoon.
According to RTC, the right and center lanes are blocked as a result of the crash. Traffic cameras show that traffic is down to one lane due to the crash.
#FASTALERT From 1:37 PM, Jan 03 2022Crash on I-15 SB At MM 5 (Before Primm)Right and Center lanes blockedExpect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 3, 2022
According to Nevada State Police, at approximately 1:25 p.m., a semitruck traveling southbound on the I-15 at milemarker 3 failed to decrease speed as traffic stopped ahead for unknown reasons.
As a result, the semi struck the rear of a Dodge Ram, causing the Ram to then strike the rear of a Bentley SUV.
The Ram was occupied with five individuals, according to police, one juvenile and four adults. Four occupants were transported to UMC Trauma by ground, while the adult male driver was airlifted. Authorities say they sustained moderate injuries but nothing life-threatening.
Nevada State Police says that the Bentley SUV was occupied by three juveniles and one adult driver. The driver and two children were taken to UMC Trauma with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities do not suspect impairment on the semi-truck driver. The individual did not sustain injuries, police say.
Motorists should continue to expect delays as the area is still down to one lane.
