LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at the Circus Circus Adventuredome on Saturday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the property in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard about 7:29 p.m. on November 7 about a person who had been shot.
There, officers said they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to University Medical Center and were stable.
Police said the shooting started as a fight between two groups of teens or young adults. A small area of the Adventuredome was secured for the investigation.
About 10:30 p.m., police said they had a person of interest in custody.
An original statement from the department's public information office said two victims, however Lt. Noel Roberts, the on-duty watch commander, clarified the number is three.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
