LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Strip casino early Saturday morning.
According to the Stage Door Casino Twitter account, a shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. outside the bar. Three people were injured during the shooting.
Stage Door said it will be closed through the remainder of the weekend and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
Somebody was either not wearing a mask and/or not social distancing.
