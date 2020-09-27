LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said three people have been hospitalized after a crash involving two vehicles.
About 4:50 p.m. on September 27, HPD and the Henderson Fire Department were called to Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway.
According to police, three people were taken to nearby hospitals: a man driving a Nissan sedan with serious injuries, a woman in the Nissan with critical injuries and a woman in a small SUV with unknown injuries.
Police said they weren't sure as of Sunday evening if either driver was impaired or speeding.
The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
